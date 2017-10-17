Chris Jericho discusses Neville leaving WWE

Chris Jericho discusses Neville leaving on Busted Open Radio

“It doesn’t surprise me because I think a guy like Neville, whenever I worked with him we had great matches,” Jericho said. “He reminds me a lot, actually, of working with Chris Benoit in that he’s very hard-hitting, he’s very solid, very graceful and not stiff in the least, just a really innovative, smart worker. I think he wasn’t really getting his shot in the WWE, and the cruiserweight thing is fine but let’s be honest, it is what it is. I think there’s a lot higher potential for a guy like Neville in the ring and also the character.”

“If he left you know that he’s gonna be one of those guys like Cody Rhodes, guys like the Young Bucks and Will Ospreay and Marty Scurll that are making a choice not to be in WWE and proving that it’s not the be-all, end-all if you’re not there,” Jericho said. “Look at Tommy (Dreamer) with House Of Hardcore, very successful outside of the reigns of the WWE.”

“It’s a big step, it’s like walking off the side of a building and being told that there’s a net at the bottom, but you can’t see it,” Jericho said. “So you don’t know for sure if he’s making the right decision as of right now. But talent-wise, character-wise and intelligence-wise, he’s got all three of those things. So he’s not making this decision lightly, and I think wherever he ends up he’ll be probably a bigger star than he was before just by getting a bigger opportunity.”

source: The Spotlight





