Chavo Guerrero Jr. recalls playing Kerwin White in WWE

“Everything you see in wrestling, it’s not really coming from the wrestlers. It’s coming from the writers. So the story with the Kerwin White character is me coming off a plane from Japan and Vince McMahon coming up to me and saying ‘Hello Kerwin’ and I said ‘Oh what does that mean?’ ‘Well today you’re going to denounce your Mexican heritage and you’re going to become a white guy.’ So you’ve got two things: you can either say ‘No’ and get fired, or you can say ‘Good, let’s embrace this character and let’s really do it’. If it was up to anyone of us, we’d all be John Cena or Batista and destroying everybody and being the champ. But it’s not. It’s up to Vince McMahon and there can only be one champ. With everyone else you have to make lemonade out of lemons.”

source: The World according to wrestling





