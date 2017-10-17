Big Show Status Update (Video), Cathy Kelley on Tonight’s SmackDown, WWE Stock

– Cathy Kelley looks at tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Seattle in this new video. As noted, the show will feature a Survivor Series announcement from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn in the opener and more:

Here's what YOU have to look forward to TONIGHT on #SDLive as @REALBobbyRoode gets set for another showdown with @HEELZiggler! pic.twitter.com/gyju82U6hw — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017

– WWE stock was down 0.22% today, closing at $22.54 per share. Today’s high was $22.71 and the low was $22.48.

– We noted before that Big Show returned to the gym this past week after having hip surgery last month. Show posted this video today as he works towards making his comeback:

Gonna start calling me the metal hip wolverine!! Rehabbing, feeling great, working hard. Thanks for all the well wishes. #TheRoadBack @WWE pic.twitter.com/NHZ0OU3uVv — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) October 17, 2017

