Alicia Fox Storyline Update, Finn Balor – The Demon, WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames”
– We noted before that Finn Balor will perform as The Demon in the match against Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail character at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis. Below is the segment from last night’s RAW that saw Balor tease The Demon’s return:
Consider yourself formally introduced to @FinnBalor's DEMON…
…RUN! #RAW pic.twitter.com/RpBMtgxbwe
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
– The following was announced on VIP Packages for the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston during Survivor Series weekend:
NXT TakeOver: WarGames VIP Packages are available now
NXT TakeOver: WarGames debuts at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18, and there’s no better way to experience the monumental event than by scoring an official TakeOver: WarGames VIP Package.
A limited number of VIP Packages are available now at NXTtickets.ticketforce.com.
Each TakeOver: WarGames VIP Package includes the following:
* VIP Suite seating during NXT Takeover: WarGames at Toyota Center
* Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show
* Photo opportunity with NXT Superstars
* Group Photo on the entrance ramp
* VIP Access to the merchandise stand before doors open
* NXT Takeover: WarGames collectible poster
The VIP Packages are sure to go fast, so don’t wait. Get your exclusive package today!
– As seen on last night’s RAW, Alicia Fox lost a singles match to Sasha Banks and then attacked The Boss during a backstage segment. Fox shoved a referee to the ground during the segment and as seen below, she has been fined for the move:
BREAKING: @AliciaFoxy has been fined an undisclosed amount of money for shoving referee Darrick Moore earlier tonight on #RAW.
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
