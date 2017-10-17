Alicia Fox Storyline Update, Finn Balor – The Demon, WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames”

– We noted before that Finn Balor will perform as The Demon in the match against Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail character at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view in Minneapolis. Below is the segment from last night’s RAW that saw Balor tease The Demon’s return:

– The following was announced on VIP Packages for the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event in Houston during Survivor Series weekend:

NXT TakeOver: WarGames VIP Packages are available now NXT TakeOver: WarGames debuts at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 18, and there’s no better way to experience the monumental event than by scoring an official TakeOver: WarGames VIP Package. A limited number of VIP Packages are available now at NXTtickets.ticketforce.com. Each TakeOver: WarGames VIP Package includes the following: * VIP Suite seating during NXT Takeover: WarGames at Toyota Center

* Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show

* Photo opportunity with NXT Superstars

* Group Photo on the entrance ramp

* VIP Access to the merchandise stand before doors open

* NXT Takeover: WarGames collectible poster The VIP Packages are sure to go fast, so don’t wait. Get your exclusive package today!

– As seen on last night’s RAW, Alicia Fox lost a singles match to Sasha Banks and then attacked The Boss during a backstage segment. Fox shoved a referee to the ground during the segment and as seen below, she has been fined for the move:

BREAKING: @AliciaFoxy has been fined an undisclosed amount of money for shoving referee Darrick Moore earlier tonight on #RAW. — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017

