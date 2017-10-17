10/17/17 WWE 2015 Live Coverage

205 Live opens with a recap from last night’s Raw and focuses on the 5-on-2 beat down from Enzo Amore, Ariya Daivari, Noam Dar, Drew Gulak, and Tony Nese on Kalisto and Mustafa Ali. We see the 205 Live opening video and then Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to the show. Joseph and McGuinness informs us of tonight’s card: Amore and Daivari vs. Ali and Kalisto, and Rich Swann vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Enzo Amore’s music hits and he makes his way out. Amore says he is going to beat Kalisto so badly that Kalisto will end up in the hospital and will have to watch the Zo Show from his hospital bed. He says the WWE Universe has never done anything for him and he will be back on top of the mountain this Sunday at TLC. Kalisto rushes the ring and takes Amore down. Kalisto goes for Solida Del Sol, but Amore shoves him away and escapes the ring.

We take a look back to an episode of 205 Live from last month, where Gentleman Jack Gallagher turned on Cedric Alexander and joined forces with The Brian Kendrick. It then transitions into Alexander getting even with Gallagher and Kendrick, and then last night’s Raw when Rich Swann joined Alexander in his corner during Alexander’s match against Gallagher. We see that Swann and Gallagher will go one-on-one up next.

Match #1: Gentleman Jack Gallagher (w/The Brian Kendrick) vs. Rich Swann (w/Cedric Alexander)

