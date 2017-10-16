WWE Veteran Added to the TLC Main Event, Updated Card for Sunday
Kane made his WWE RAW return on tonight’s show and helped Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns in the Steel Cage main event. Per the stipulations, Kane will now be added to the WWE TLC main event to make it a 3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:
Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto
RAW Women’s Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss
Asuka vs. Emma
Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann
Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail
Kickoff Pre-show
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox
