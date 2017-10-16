Titus O’Neil talks his suspension from 2016 on Lilian Garcia’s podcast

“I still don’t understand it. I literally put me my hand out and said, ‘Ladies first.’ So I don’t know what the wrong time is to say, ‘Ladies first’ or the right time. It’s water under the bridge. It happened and I took ownership of it regardless if I was right, wrong, or indifferent, or if the situation could have been handled different. It happened. I served my suspension and its over with. It goes back to the fact that I know who I am and I know what I did and I know why I did it and God has rewarded me tenfold.

It’s a scripted program. No matter how good or bad of a wrestler I could be, if I’m written a certain way, I can be written a certain way. I don’t lose track of the fact that regardless of whether I’m the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, or the Universal Champion, or the Intercontinental Champion, or the Tag Team Champion, regardless of what title I hold in regards to the company and the title, I’m going to remain the professional that I am and I’m going to remain the person that I am. Even if I was the Universal Champion, the way that I act, the things that I do both inside and outside of WWE would not change. It would only put I guess more emphasis on what it is that I’ve already been doing. So for me, I look at like, okay I have an opportunity to continue to help change hopefully the narrative and the stereotypes that come along with being a wrestler per say, that’s what they call us, but we actually really are Superstars. We do so much more than wrestling. We got guys acting, and activists, and advocates, doing so much more than just going out and doing moves in the ring. So for me, I feel like I am a WWE Champion. I’m everything that this company should have in a Superstar, not only from a physical standpoint, but really from a business standpoint.”

