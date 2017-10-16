The Demon Confirmed for WWE TLC, Updated Card for Sunday

Finn Balor will be bringing The Demon to Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view to battle Bray Wyatt, who will be performing as Sister Abigail for the first time. We last saw The Demon defeat Wyatt at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

