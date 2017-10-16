Tag Team Match Added to Sunday’s WWE TLC Pay-Per-View

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann has been announced for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for Sunday:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

