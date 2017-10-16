Lilian Garcia performed the National Anthem prior to the Jets/Patriots NFL game Sunday

Performing the #NationalAnthem today at @mlstadium for the @nfl @nyjets game vs New England @Patriots was SO special for me!! I'm fortunate to say that I hold the record of singing the anthem the most times at a Jets game with today being my 12th performance. 🙌🏼 Everyone stood up for our country and our amazing opportunities! The energy in the stadium was unreal and ran right through me! I'm a proud Army Brat and sooo incredibly proud of our brave men & women in the military, that's it's a pleasure to sing this song to say THANK YOU!! #grateful #proud #united #USA 🇺🇸

A post shared by Lilian Garcia (@liliangarcia) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:48am PDT