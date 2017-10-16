Kalisto’s New Title Customized (Video), The Shield’s Gear (Photos, Video), WWE Main Event
– WWE posted this video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto getting his new title belt customized:
– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Portland for this week’s Main Event episode:
* Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder
* Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak
– As seen below, The Shield brought back their old gear for the opening segment of tonight’s RAW main event in Portland. Tonight’s show will see Roman Reigns face Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match while RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defend against Cesaro & Sheamus.
THE SHIELD IS HERE! #RAW @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/2S5nPIxRr5
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
As @BookerT5x would say, that gear is lookin' GOODT!#RAW #WWETLC @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/4djKrLw7Vv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 17, 2017
.@WWERollins = ALL OF US. RIGHT NOW.#RAW #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/yqyxfM0vrT
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
