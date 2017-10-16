CM Punk preparing for a second MMA fight

Duke Roufus, the man who runs the Roufusport MMA gym in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, posted a photo with CM Punk on his Instagram saying that Punk is getting ready for his second MMA fight. Roufus wrote that Punk is “working hard and getting better every day” as they work on his next fight. The former WWE champion made his UFC debut in September 2016 at UFC 203, losing to Mickey Gall in the first round. He was paid half a million dollars by the UFC for his effort. Ever since that day, Punk has kept a relatively low profile both online and in the traditional media to concentrate more on his MMA work. UFC President Dana White suggested in the past that Punk should look elsewhere for his second fight although it’s more than likely that he will once again fight under the UFC banner when time comes for fight number two.





