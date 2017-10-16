AS I SEE IT 10/16: Pettiness from Stamford

In the latest soap opera of “some are more equal than others” within WWE, writer Jimmy Jacobs was fired by WWE after taking an picture on Instagram with ROH/New Japan’s Bullet Club.

This is the latest installment in WWE’s petty war with The Young Bucks and their friends, which included cease and desist orders sent to The Young Bucks for the use of the “Too Sweet” hand signal (better known outside wrestling, especially by North Carolina fans as the “Wolf Kiss”), and their “Too Sweet” slogan.

The shit started hitting the fan after Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page and The Young Bucksdid a mock “invasion” at the September WWE’s No Mercy PPV. They’d had an appearance at a Hot Topic store (which sells Bullet Club merchandise) earlier that day, and decided to go have some fun; which apparently included some talk about WWE papering shows, and making a crack at Jinder Mahal.

The cease and desist followed.

Well, It seems as though some are more equal than others in WWE, given the fact that Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and AJ Styles made background appearances throughout an episode of The Young Bucks “Being The Elite” You Tube series, with The Young Bucks speaking camera. Needless to say, nothing negative has happened to any of them. Nor should it.

Jacobs was widely regarded as a talented, creative, and hard working team player. A former supervisor said the following: “….this guy can do it all. Book shows. Write a hell of a seg. Direct back stages. Produce in-ring promos. No learning curve. He NAILS it…“You put the ‘it’ in idiot & the festival in friendship. You

shared more of that brilliant mind with the WWE Universe than they’ll ever know.”

So spite and stupidity by WWE at a time when they badly need creativity and a hike in ratings as they go through the challenging time that is NFL season, and the MLB playoffs to boot. But their solution to someone satirizing them, rather than just ignoring them…was to fire a talented employee.

Jacobs didn’t lose any time. He was “in the front row” at this weekend’s Ring of Honor Global Wars PPV. The Bullet Club “went to the crowd to find someone to take a group photo”, and lo and behold who was sitting front row, but Jimmy Jacobs, who happily took a group selfie. It’s a safe bet this isn’t the last fans will see of him there.

Moving on, autumn is here, it’s pumpkin spice everything, the leaves are turning (and having to be raked) too quickly… and the last months of 2017 are here.

Christmas trees are up in some local stores (those not selling Halloween gear first). QVC is selling for Christmas, and Hallmark Channel is already plugging their Christmas mega-movie marathons. Amazon, eBay, and elsewhere in the retail cyber-universe are following. Pretty soon, people will maul each other at stores, stand in line to get the new iPhone… or even get something for their kids.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and Toys for Tots drives.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for over 20 years) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (for 12 years) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

21 such events have been announced:

November

Hoosier Pro Wrestling does THREE annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toys for Tots shows in Columbus, IN on November 4 and December 2. They collected toys at their October 7 show.

UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger on November 11 at The Wex in Cadillac, MI. The event benefits Shepard’s Table.

Fighting for Autism will partner with Dynamo Pro Wrestling in a benefit show on November 11 in St.Charles, MO. Tickets start at only $15/$20 reserved/$30 ring side seats. For tickets, call Brian Higginbotham at 636-466-3376.

Primal Conflict Wrestling has scheduled its annual food drive at its November 18 Harper’s Ferry, WV event. Fans that bring 2 canned or nonperishable food items will receive a $5 off coupon for Primal Conflict Wrestling merchandise. All donations will go to Jefferson County Community Ministries.

All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada are again holding Headlock on Hunger on November 18 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV

NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 24 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

Classic Championship Wrestling returns to Lebanon, PA on November 24 for Blood, Sweat, and Beers, benefiting Toys for Tots. Please bring a new, unopened toy and get $5 off your ticket.

December

United Wrestling Coalition of Wrightstown, NJ, will hold their annual Toys for Tots event on December 2; with a special emphasis this year on behalf of the victims of Harvey, asking for a small donation or note of encouragement to this year’s hurricane victims in Houston and Puerto Rico. Go to https://www.facebook.com/UWCFanCave for further information.

The Delaware/South Jersey based ECWA runs its annual Toys for Tots show on December 2 in Woodbury Heights, NJ.

MCW Pro Wrestling has “Season’s Beatings”, its annual Toys for Tots show scheduled for December 2 in Joppa, MD.

American Premier Wrestling presents BRAWL 30 – Toys for Tots on December 2 at the APW Slam Center , Statesboro, GA. – Doors Open, 4:30 pm. Emerald Match, 4:45 pm. Bell Time, 5:00 pm. $7 Adults/Kids, $3.

Brew City Wrestling has scheduled its annual Headlock for Hunger food collection at its December 8 show in West Allis, WI.

California’s Big Time Wrestling returns for “Rock The Bells”, their annual holiday toy drive in Newark, CA on December 8.

3Count ProWrestling returns to Liberty High 124 Red Devil Dr, Liberty, SC on December 9 for Country Santa Clash 5 as they raise money and collect toys for Country Santa. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson will be there for a VIP meet and greet at 5:30 pm

Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the thirteenth year in a row at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death 19 on December 9 at the Rastelli Kids Complex, 1855 Hurffville Rd, Sewell, NJ. Details to come.

DCW Pro Wrestling presents Rumble for Glory on December 9 at the Milford Community Center, 105 NE Front St. Milford, DE to be benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Imperial Wrestling Revolution will do a Toys for Tots show at its December 10 show in Ardmore, OK. They are also working on starting a partnership with Vettix.org, which gives away free tickets to active duty military personnel and veterans.

Crossfire Wrestling comes to Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King Street East, Hamilton, ON on December 16 with an 8:00 pm belltime in a benefit for Mission Services Men’s Shelter and Addiction Services.

Keystone Championship Wrestling presents “Slay Bells Ring”, a Toys for Tots show, on December 23 at the Darby Recreation Center, 1022 Ridge Avenue, Darby, PA.

For those of you readers who see giving a toy, a can of food, or a warm coat as just one small thing, please understand this: a can of soup means that gets a meal for a day, a box of rice means that a family is fed for a week or more, a warm coat meant a child won’t shiver uncontrollably when they walk to school, or a toy meant that a child is allowed a moment of innocence and joy, often after they’ve gone through fear and deprivation for far too long. Just like the people did and are doing for those in need in Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida…now it’s your turn to do that one small thing.

So… if you’re a independent wrestling promotion, and you HAVEN’T thought of doing a charity-themed holiday show to give back to your community….time to start planning. If you’re an indy fan, and your promotion isn’t named…ask them if they plan to do something this year.

As always, I’ll plug these events here to the point you can recite them in your sleep; no matter what else I may discuss in this blog. Please send them to me ASAP at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

