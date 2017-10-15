ROH Global Wars 2017 Results – 10/14/17 – Columbus, Ohio

1. The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Search and Destroy (Jonathan Gresham and Jay White)

2. Jay Lethal defeated Hiromu Takahashi

3. ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) defeated Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano and Will Ospreay) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

5. Sumie Sakai defeated Holidead

6. Shane Taylor defeated Josh Woods

7. Kenny King and Colt Cabana defeated Bullet Club (Hangman Page and Marty Scurll)

8. ROH World Championship

CODY (c) defeated KUSHIDA

9. ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Beretta) and Flip Gordon

