Over 30 athletes in tryouts at WWE Performance Center

Over 30 athletes, including independent wrestlers, boxers, former NFL players and collegiate grapplers, attended a talent tryout this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE PC Head Coach Matt Bloom ran the three-day camp which saw individuals from the U.S., Canada, Russia, Australia, China, India, and Brazil.

Former Knockouts champion Madison Rayne is also featured on the WWE.COM article about the tryout with a photo and addressed by her real name Ashley Lomberger. The post does mention her former Impact name.

full list:

* Former TNA Knockout Madison Rayne

* Chinese-American professional wrestler Karen Q

* Actress stuntwoman and pro wrestler Karleena Gore

* Fitness model and bikini competitor Alexis Kelly

* Russian pro wrestler Natalia Markova

* 7-ft boxer Taishan Dong

* Trish McNair (Dudley Boyz student)

* Weslye Saunders (NFL free agent)

* Football player Mandel Dixon

* 6’8″ and 300 lb football player Edward Ard

* Munraj Sahota (son of Great Gama Singh)

* Harpreet Singh (“Punjabi Lion” Robo from the New England indies)

* Victor Ortiz (grandson of El Vikingo)

* Jeremy Latour (Canadian wrestling champion)

* Former offensive lineman Jesse Somsel (played with the Vikings)

* Alex Rohde (Future Stars of Wrestling star Alexander Hammerstone)

* Johnathan Hatch (former Greco-Roman State Champion)

* Football player Bill Vavau (played for the Utah State Aggies)

* Shykeera Booker

* 6’5″, 240-pound Jeremiah Mullinax (tight end for WMU)

* Boxer Logan Holler (8-0 pro record)

* John Washington (Owen Travers, studied at Truth Martini’s House of Truth)

* Australian rugby player Daniel Vidot

* Indie wrestler Darley Desamot

* Bodybuilder William Bradley (6’4″ U.S. Navy vetera)

* College football player Jeremiah Jones

* US Marine veteran John Hartley (trained with Brian Kendrick)

* 6’4″, 235-pound rugby player Sean Dawkins

* Matt Knotts (trained by the Dudleyz)

* Jarrell McKinney (defensive end at Western Michigan University)

* Fitness model Federica Pezzulla

* Matt Hannan (known as Matthew Justice)

* Leroy Gordon (former police officer)

* Haleem Ramdoum (independent wrestler GT Vega)

* Marilyn Bailey (26-year-old model from Dallas)

* Raquel Dyer (independent wrestler Lea Nox)

* 6’4″, 240-pound bodybuilder Ryan Meehan

* Third-generation luchador Hijo del Medico Asesino

