Modern casino games a safer bet than those wrestling classics

It is intriguing to see how the virtual world reflects the physical in terms of our favorite sports and pastimes. Today, the focus is more on MMA than wrestling, and gamers are flocking to online casinos and sports betting sites to back their favorites.

This is unsurprising in the smartphone era. We are, on the whole, far more knowledgeable about gambling and betting odds than back in the 1980s and perhaps it is as well that in years gone by, our gaming experience had more to do with imitating the heroes of the ring on PCs and consoles than putting real money on them.

The information age brings casino game education

Today’s gamers have a wealth of online information at their fingertips, both in terms of how to play games, and developing a winning strategy for casino games and sports betting. This kind of casino game education by no means guarantees beating the house, but it certainly improves the odds, and at the same time leads to a richer gaming experience.

Here, however, we will take a step back in time to a less informed age. A time when few people had even heard of the internet, and the only education was trial and error along with a couple of paragraphs of the instructions on an inlay card. Prepare for a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we revisit three wrestling classics from yesteryear.

WWF Wrestlefest

From the days when the best gaming experience meant a trip to your local arcade, Wrestlefest featured cartoon style interpretations of Hulk Hogan an all the rest. With four player mode, it was one of the earliest forms of the multiplayer phenomenon that is so familiar to us today.

Of course, it looks a little clunky and limited by today’s standards, but 30 years ago, it was the best way to get that smackdown experience without risk of hospitalization.

WWF Raw

Of course, we couldn’t spend all our time putting money into arcade games, and the advent of early consoles like the Sega Mega Drive brought the gaming experience into our homes. WWF Raw is immensely important in the history of wrestling games, as it set the standard for all that would follow, right up to the present day.

Users loved the “mega moves” that varied between characters, and there is still immense affection for this ground breaking game on the classic gaming circuit.

WWE Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain

With the arrival of the new millennium features such as 3D graphics and detailed player rosters became par for the course, but when this game was released on the PS2 console in 2003, it ushered in a new era more than any other.

The gameplay and the realism were all taken up a notch, but even more important was the sheer depth, which made the game so engaging. The storylines were created by the same team who wrote the scripts for TV, and the game was an instant success.





