Kavita Devi becomes first Indian female to receive WWE developmental deal

Kavita Devi from India has joined Jordanian Shadia Bseiso in the WWE history books, becoming also the first Indian woman to join the WWE ranks with a developmental contract.

The name should sound familiar to those who watched the Mae Young Classic on the WWE Network as Devi participating in the tournament, wrestling Dakota Kai in round one.

Kavita Devi is a powerlifter who got a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games representing her country. She was trained by former World Heavyweight champion The Great Khali.

“It was a privilege to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE,” said Devi. “Participating in the Mae Young Classic with some of the best female performers in the world was a great learning experience. Now I am looking forward to pursuing my dream of becoming the first WWE Women’s Champion from India.”

Just like Bseiso, the 31-year-old will report to the WWE Performance Center to start full time training in January.

