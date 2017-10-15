Jinder Mahal believes he can beat CM Punk’s 434 day title reign

Via an interview with Sportskeeda:

Absolutely think I can. Why not? I believe I haven’t even entered my prime yet. So, I’m 31 years old, I’m already WWE Champion for 140 something days at the moment. I’ve a lengthy title run ahead of me and many more title runs yet to come.

I know there are many other WWE Champions coming from India. You know we have so much talent, so much potential and there’s never been a better time. WWE is so global right now, we’re representing 180 countries. We have the Performance Center. World class facility with NXT.

You have the best coaches, you have the best facility, you have multiple rings… you even have a high flying ring with the crash pad. You can try your high flying moves on. There’s never been a better time than right now for being a WWE superstar.

WWE is a global juggernaut. A couple of weeks ago, we were in China. I was blown away by the response. All the fans knew everything. They’re singing along (to) entrance music, they’re saying catchphrases, wearing t-shirts.

Number 1 viewership comes from here in India, whether that’s social media, YouTube, television, Sony Ten Sports, Sony Ten 1 HD. RAW Sunday Dhamaal only highlighted RAW, now it highlights both RAW and SmackDown Live. I just made an appearance there. There’s big things happening, and it’s only going to continue to grow.





