Finn Balor comments on Conor McGregor being linked to WWE

That’s the first I’ve heard that he’s been heavily linked to WWE as I try and stay out of the media, but I’m a huge fan of Conor McGregor and have ultimate respect for what he’s done.

How he handled himself against Floyd in the boxing ring was a credit not just to himself, but to his country.

Whether he’s side by side with me which I’d take great pride in, or across the ring, everyone in WWE would love to have Conor involved at Wrestlemania.

I think a team of Finn Balor and Conor McGregor against someone like Triple H and Floyd Mayweather might be an interesting tag-team match!

source: Metro





