Combat Zone Wrestling 10/14 Sewell, NJ results

Combat Zone Wrestling debuted in its new venue, the Rastelli Kids Complex in Sewell, NJ on Saturday night before a crowd estimated at 250-300.

* Kit Osbourne defeated “The Product” David Starr by pinfall via rollup to open the show. Post match, Joe Gacy came out of the crowd, and jumped Kit Osbourne. This would become a trend.

* JT Dunn defeated Trey Miguel, Johnny Silver, and Space Monkey after Dunn got the pin on Space Monkey following Josh Briggs (who accompanied Dunn)’s interference led to a spinning elbow.

* Matthew Palmer defeated Ace Austin by submission in a squash.

* Shane Strickland defeated “All Ego” Ethan Page by pinfall to retain his CZW World Championship.

Post-match, Joe Gacy and his masked friends then join the fun again, dragging Kit Osbourne back to the ring. He screams for Bulldozer Matt Tremont. Tremont comes out and tells Gacy and friends “he has to stop this”. Gacy tells Tremont he wants to reinstated in CZW and given a title match in November, or he’ll kill Kit Osbourne. The ever bloodthirsty CZW crowd chants “kill him”. Strickland agrees to Gacy the title shot in November, and Tremont reinstates Gacy. Gacy agrees for next month, then curb stomps Kit Osbourne anyhow. Shane Strickland hits the ring to make the save, but Gacys masked friends and unmask as Dan Barry and Mathew Palmer.

* Ace Romero vs. Greg Excellent begins the second half and brawl to a non-finish

* In the CZW Rules match, Conor Claxton defeated Rickey Shane Page, Alex Colon and Brandon Kirk (who attacked Jimmy Lloyd and replaced him in the match). Conor “Mr.” Claxton pinned Brandon Kirk after Brandon Kirk was put thru a table

* The Carnies (Nick Iggy/Kerry Awful) defeated Storm of Entrails and The Hooligans after The Carnies win by submission on one of The Hooligans. The match features barbed wire boards and chairs, and lots of other toys. This match replaced the original match of OI4K-Carnies, as Jake Crist was announced on CZW social media Friday as having a broken foot). Pre-match, The Carnies cut a promo on the Crists saying Ohio “isn’t for killers, Ohio is for Pussies!”.

* Then, the “Celebration of MJF” was to begin…. As part of his “celebration” MJF brings Penelope Ford out and tells her he loves her (yippee). Joey Janela’s music hits and out comes Janela. As the match started, the two brawled around ringside. Penelope Ford turned on Joey Janela, as she brought out light tubes, gave them to MJF, who smashed them on Janela’s head. Nonetheless, in the end Joey Janela defeated MJF by submission to become the new CZW Wired Champion. Post-match, Janela steals one last kiss from Penelope Ford as he walks out with the belt to end the show.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Rastelli Kids Complex on November 11 for “The Hot Buzz”. The only match announced thus far is Shane Strickland defending his CZW World Title against the returning Joe Gacy.

Notes: To say CZW had a challenging 10 days leading up to the show is an understatement. CZW announced MASADA cancelled out of the main event match with MJFon on October 5. Then, this past Friday…on the same day, CZW had to announce an issue with the alcohol which was supposed to be served (and they made a big deal about to try calming fans who were afraid that the new venue (Rastelli Kids Complex) would mean CZW toning things down; and that they wouldn’t be serving. This brought complaints on social media from some fans. Matt Tremont said on Twitter that there “was an issue with the venue and its distributor”. Then, 3 hours later, they had to announce that Jake Crist had broken his foot, and would be out of the originally scheduled match with OI4K, and The Carnies.

