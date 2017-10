AAW The Jim Lynam Memorial 2017 Night 2 Results – 10/14/17 – Merrionette Park, Illinois

1. Jim Lynam Memorial 2017 – Second Round Match

Zema Ion defeated ACH

2. Jim Lynam Memorial 2017 – Second Round Match

Michael Elgin defeated Myron Reed

3. Jim Lynam Memorial 2017 – Second Round Match

Jeff Cobb defeated AR Fox

4. Jim Lynam Memorial 2017 – Second Round Match

Sami Callihan defeated Mark Haskins

5. Non-Tournament Match – Fatal Four Way

Teddy Hart defeated Stephen Wolf, Andrew Everett und Brian Cage

6. Jim Lynam Memorial 2017 – Semi-Final Match

Michael Elgin defeated Zema Ion

7. Jim Lynam Memorial 2017 – Semi-Final Match

Jeff Cobb defeated Sami Callihan

8. Non-Tournament Match – Three Way Match

Davey Vega and Matt Fitchett defeated PACO and Eddie Kingston & Curt Stallion and Connor Braxton

9. Non-Tournament Match – Champions Challenge Match

Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El 0M) defeated Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier

10. Jim Lynam Memorial 2017 – Finals

Michael Elgin defeated Jeff Cobb

