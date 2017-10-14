ROH Global Wars 2017 Results – 10/13/17 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1. Hiromu Takahashi defeated Mark Briscoe

2. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Beretta) vs. The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) (No Contest)

3. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Beretta) defeated The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

4. Jay Lethal defeated Jay White

5. ROH World Tag Team Championship – 3 Way

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) defeated The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan) and Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mandy Leon, Deonna Purrazzo and Jenny Rose defeated Sumie Sakai, Britt Baker and Faye Jackson

7. Proving Ground Instant Reward

Kenny King defeated Punishment Martinez, Hangman Page, Josh Woods, Matt Taven and KUSHIDA

8. War Machine (Raymond Rowe and Hanson) defeated K-E-S (Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

9. Minoru Suzuki defeated Silas Young

10. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Cody and Marty Scurll) (c) defeated CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano and Will Ospreay)

