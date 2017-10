ROH Global Wars 2017 Results – 10/12/17 – Buffalo, New York

1. Women of Honor

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Sumie Sakai

2. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) defeated Coast To Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali)

3. KUSHIDA defeated Hangman Page

4. Jay Lethal defeated Frankie Kazarian

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr.) defeated War Machine (Raymond Rowe and Hanson) and Mark Briscoe

6. Mandy Leon defeated Jenny Rose

7. Hiromu Takahashi defeated Christopher Daniels

8. Bullet Club (Cody and Marty Scurll) defeated CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano)

9. Punishment Martinez defeated Will Ospreay

10. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship

Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan)

