James Ellsworth on working with Carmella

Oct 14, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

James Ellsworth talked to Jerry Lawler about working with Carmella. Apparently it was Carmella’s idea?!

“She pitched it right to Vince and he loved it.” – James Ellsworth

My thoughts: Carmella’s smart woman for capitalizing on Ellsworth’s sudden popularity. I am a fan of the pairing of James Ellsworth and Carmella. I think it’s one of the best thing on Smackdown. It’s not as hot as it once was but hopefully they can get back on track. Also Jerry Lawler may be more a freak than I thought.

source: The Spotlight


