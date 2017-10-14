All-women Elimination Chamber match will happen, says Kurt Angle

In a Facebook Q&A session, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle hinted that we might soon see an all-women Elimination Chamber match for the title.

When he was asked why we have not seen a Chamber match with just the women, Angle replied, “Patience. You will.”

Ever since the women’s revolution started in WWE two years ago, the female WWE Superstars have participated in Hell In A Cell and Money In The Bank ladder matches, main evented numerous Raw and Smackdown shows and also a pay-per-view.

The Elimination Chamber and Royal Rumble are two matches which the women have still yet to conquer.

