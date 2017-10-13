Tony Schiavone returns to the wrestling booth in December

filed to GERWECK.NET:

ORLANDO – Never say never is proving to be an apropos theme for Major League Wrestling and Tony Schiavone, as the organization today confirmed that Mr. Schiavone will return to the MLW broadcast team in December.

Joining his broadcast colleague Rich Bocchini, Mr. Schiavone will call the action in Orlando on December 7th for MLW’s follow-up wrestling card, Never Say Never.

Tickets go on sale next Friday October 20th at 10am ET at MLW.com for the December 7th Never Say Never event to be hosted at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.

MLW Never Say Never will be available on demand within 72 hours at MLW.tv.

You don’t have to wait to hear Tony Schiavone on the airwaves. Stream or download MLW: One-Shot right now to hear the return of MLW and Tony Schiavone right now.

MLW Never Say Never, the name of the December event, will be the follow-up to last week’s MLW: One-Shot, which saw a night of great action including a 35 minute main event between Ricochet and Shane “Swerve” Strickland.

Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of “Golden Ticket” VIP Packages also available.

The card for December’s MLW Never Say Never event will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

MLW Never Say Never is an all ages event.

MORE ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

Like MLW on Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/MajorLeagueWrestling

Follow MLW on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/MLW

Learn more about MLW at: http://www.MLW.com

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)