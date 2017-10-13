Tickets on sale for NXT Takeover: War Games

Oct 13, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Tickets for the NXT Takeover: WarGames went on sale today on the Toyota Center website. Tickets are priced $20, $30, $40, $65, $75, $105, and $300 for ringside. Alternatively, you can purchase the NXT Takeover tickets in a combo package with the Raw and Smackdown for that week, also taking place at the Toyota Center. Combo package prices for all three shows are $75, $105, $150, and $225. You can purchase tickets from toyotacentertix.com.

