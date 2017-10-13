The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Hell in a Cell

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Neville Gone?

*Jimmy Jacobs fired

*GWN App Launched

*House of Hardcore Coming to Twitch

And More!

We have the NXT Rundown featuring A Triple Threat Match to enter the NXT Womens Championship Match at NXT Takeover, Velveteen Dream takes on Lio Rush, Andrade “Cien” Almas takes on Johnny Gargano & More.

We reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell Pay Per View featuring Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens in the Cell, Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day against The Usos in the Cell and more. We also had the Smackdown Throwdown featuring all of the fallout from Hell in a Cell.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

