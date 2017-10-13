The Miz to host MTV show

WWE Intercontinental champion The Miz will be hosting the MTV show The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars which will feature fan favorites from the MTV program duking it out against a diverse line-up of stars. This will be an eight-week event which kicks off on Tuesday, November 21 as The Miz goes back to the network which made him famous in the first place. The show will have the winning team from each challenge who nominate their most valuable player to receive money for their charity, be safe from elimination, and choose their team’s least valuable player to go into elimination. The losing team will nominate their own least valuable player to go into elimination, and the two will compete to keep their spot in the game and ultimately, their share of $150,000 to donate to their charities. The Miz won’t be the only wrestling star on the show though as Ariane Andrew, the artist formerly known as Cameron, will also be part of the show joining the Stars group and she will be playing for the Black Girls Rock charity.





