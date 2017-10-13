Ronda Rousey keeping mum on WWE

Conor McGregor is not the only mixed martial artist who might pop up on WWE television in the future. Big WWE fan Ronda Rousey is also on the radar, and that might happen sooner than anything. When TMZ caught up with Rousey and her husband Travis Browne at the airport, Rousey was asked when or if she will be joining WWE. “If you were a real fan, would you really want to know?” she asked. The TMZ reporter said yes, he would, but Rousey had a different opinion. She said she doesn’t want to ruin anything and smiled, suggesting that something is truly brewing. Meanwhile, when Browne was also asked if he would follow Ronda to WWE, he said he’s not going to say no to the idea as he’s still making decisions on what his next move will be. Rousey is currently undergoing wrestling training and appeared at the Mae Young Classic finale in Las Vegas last month to support her friend Shayna Baszler. You can see the TMZ interview here.





