Ric Flair responds to his 10,000 women critics

Oct 13, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“Well, if you do the math, I started when I was in seventh grade! Let me say that hypothetically, I slept with five people. You’d go to your friend next door and go, ‘bulls–t!’ If I had said, ‘250,’ you’d go, ‘bulls–t.’ If I said, ‘5,000,’ you’d say, ‘oh, maybe.’ I’m not far off on that number. It doesn’t mean that everybody was Marilyn Monroe by any means, but I’m not far off. I wrestled. I was really good at three things: I wrestled, drinking, and talking, saying ‘goodnight.'”

Source: NBC Sports Radio


