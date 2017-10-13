Notes on Taeler Hendrix, Jeff Jarrett, a WWE try out, NXT

Oct 13, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

– Independent wrestler Karen Q will be receiving a try out at the WWE Performance Center.

– Ryback vs. Jeff Jarrett will headline the WrestleCade wrestling show at the 11/25 convention in Winston-Salem, NC.

credits: angrymarks.com, squared circle sirens

