Notes on Taeler Hendrix, Jeff Jarrett, a WWE try out, NXT
– Independent wrestler Karen Q will be receiving a try out at the WWE Performance Center.
– Ryback vs. Jeff Jarrett will headline the WrestleCade wrestling show at the 11/25 convention in Winston-Salem, NC.
Taeler Hendrix is coming to Monroe, New Jersey Oct 21 #npwl pic.twitter.com/LKXaWfpy00
— NPWL Wrestling (@npwleague) October 13, 2017
Congrats to our #FanOfTheNight in #NXTJacksonville, Katie! She got an autographed #MaeYoungClassic chair from @KairiSaneWWE & @QoSBaszler! pic.twitter.com/iUlpZOUkbw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 13, 2017
credits: angrymarks.com, squared circle sirens
(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)