No McGregor at Wrestlemania says Dana White

The Sun tabloid newspaper in the United Kingdom published a story this week saying that Conor McGregor was in negotiations with WWE to appear at WrestleMania, a story which was picked up by several media outlets in the United States as well. Appearing on Good Day New York on FOX5 this morning, UFC President Dana White addressed these rumors and flatly denied that it’s happening. “It’s not true. It’s absolutely not true.” The hosts were not happy with just that answer and White said that he texted WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon before he got on the air to ask him about it. The hosts then demanded to see the proof, so Dana White got his cell phone and showed them the message which read “News to me” written by McMahon. White then replied saying that WWE is great for always talking and clearing stuff with him before things like that happen and McMahon replied saying, “It might be good someday, but not now.” You can see the video here.





(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)