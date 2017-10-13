Finn Balor comments on his feud with Bray Wyatt

“I’m loving it. I’m seeing it as a challenge; it’s something new, it’s something fresh. I’ve been wrestling for almost 18 years now. I’ve done grappler versus striker, striker versus wrestler, high flyer versus mat technician, I’ve done every style of match that you could possibly think of. And to be put in this situation, with probably one of the most interesting characters of our time, and being given to work with this opportunity in this program and adapt to the situation and learn his character and figure out how he works… it’s been a challenge for me. You can only get better by challenging yourself. I don’t know how fans are reacting to it, I don’t know how critics are reacting to it, but for me, I’m welcoming the challenge and I’m enjoying it.”

source: cbssports.com





