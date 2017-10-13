Edge’s Story on the Chokeslam to Hell

On his podcast “The Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness”, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his intense Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker.

According to Edge, when setting up the dangerous “Chokeslam to Hell” spot, producer Michael Hayes volunteered to take the fall first to make sure that it was safe. Edge reveals there was no large crash pad because it would be too big and would be seen by cameras when the canvas broke, so there was only a small blue mat to soften the fall.

Edge says that Hayes was very hesitant at first, but sucked it up and flung himself off the ladder, through the canvas and onto the mat below. He says he lifted the ring apron to watch the impact to see how the fall might affect him so when Hayes hit the mat Edge says he saw firsthand that “it f*cking rocked him”.

When it came time for Edge to take the fall, he says the wind was knocked out of him but he had no time to recover because he needed to move out of the way so the special effects crew could light the pyro that was meant to go off. He was stuffed into a black ring-crew box under the ring and couldn’t leave beneath the ring until they were off the air.

