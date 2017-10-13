Alberto El Patron returning at Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling today announced that Alberto El Patron will officially return to the company at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view next month in Canada. El Patron was suspended by the company in July following the incident with WWE Superstar Paige at the Orlando airport which led to him being shortly detained by police. Eventually it was later revealed that Paige was the offender, and not him, and the investigation against him was dropped.

This, however, was not enough for Impact to bring him back, and left him suspended following an internal investigation. The suspension also meant that he was stripped off the title that he won when the Impact and GFW titles were merged.

