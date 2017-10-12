WWE planning to tape television in Scotland again

Oct 12, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

According to Stephanie McMahon:

“The unique thing we have is that we don’t stay in one place, we go to make it easy for our fans. TV will absolutely happen again (in Scotland). It is an extra level experience when it’s live, there’s nothing else like it and we’re just looking forward to coming back. There will be Scottish champs in future if they have what it takes like Drew (McIntyre). Our recruitment strategy has led us to discovering many Scots talents.”

source: The Scottish Sun


Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com


(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Gail Kim on retiring from the ring, favorite matches, her famous hubby, dual citizenship, BFG, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal