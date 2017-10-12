WWE planning to tape television in Scotland again

According to Stephanie McMahon:

“The unique thing we have is that we don’t stay in one place, we go to make it easy for our fans. TV will absolutely happen again (in Scotland). It is an extra level experience when it’s live, there’s nothing else like it and we’re just looking forward to coming back. There will be Scottish champs in future if they have what it takes like Drew (McIntyre). Our recruitment strategy has led us to discovering many Scots talents.”

source: The Scottish Sun



