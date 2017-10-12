The Rack Radio Show Extra Total Bellas Season 2 Episode 6 Review

Oct 12, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on the Season 2 Episode 6 of E! Network’s Total Bellas. Topics on the show included:

*JJ wants to become Instagram Famous
*DNA Tests
*Bryan The Viking
*Nikki Bella gets injured

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

