Styles says he’s not the best wrestler in the world

“I don’t know that I’m the best wrestler in the world. But I like to think that I work hard when I step into a ring and I take a lot of pride in what I do, take in pride in what I do. Who is the best? That’s up for discussion I think; there are a lot of great performers out there. You never know which one is going to be the next ‘top guy’, but if you’re asking me about being the best wrestler in the world? I’d say I’m not.”

source: independent.co.uk



