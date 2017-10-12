Drew McIntyre Hypes WarGames (Video), JR on Today’s Announcing, The New Day Comics

– Below is video of WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre hyping the NXT “Takeover: WarGames” event on November 18th during WWE Survivor Series weekend. McIntyre says we are on the road to WarGames and as champion, it’s his responsibility to make a few promises – he promises the title will be on the line, that this will be a show like we’ve never seen before and that this will be the highlight of the whole weekend. Drew plugs tickets going on sale this Friday and says we are NXT – not the future but right now.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with ESPN to promote his new “Slobberknocker” book at this link. It was noted that today’s WWE commentary style is nothing like the sound of the company in 2005 or the late 90’s, and that JR has sympathy for the weekly WWE announce teams. He said:

“A lot of folks get angry at today’s commentators, but it’s how they’re produced. It’s their skill-set, a lot of them, and it’s what is asked of them to perform and to do … the demands on today’s wrestling broadcasters are extensive. The job description of that role has evolved and changed over the years. People can hear, and they can certainly tell that.

“It’s changed a lot, and that’s due to the fact that there are a lot of producers who are dictating what the product sounds like on the air. It’s a different mindset, they were raised differently. They have different values and they perceive things [differently].”

– The latest WWE Comic from BOOM! Studios features the continuation of The New Day’s Optimistic Odyssey story that began in the “WWE: Then. Now. Forever. #1” issue, which was the first. The story has Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston traveling through time to save the Power of Positivity with two big battles against The Dark Unicorns. You can read all four parts below and pick up the comics at your local comic book store.

The #PowerOfPositivity is in jeopardy in the latest @boomstudios' comic! Who can save it?!? WHO? WHO? WHO? https://t.co/mnHaEoQxUB — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017

