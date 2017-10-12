Cody Rhodes says he struggles with the Dream’s legacy

“This is something I struggle with pretty regularly. Had he not been famous, I wouldn’t have shared him with anybody. But because he was who he was, I have to share him with the world, in terms of what happens next, his legacy, and things like Starrcade and War Games. I have to be honest, people don’t always like my opinion. There’s no handbook for how I’m supposed to handle this. I don’t know what’s best all the time, but I know a lot of his estate, creations and likeness are owned by WWE. That doesn’t always mean I have to like it, but I try very hard to protect his legacy from a family standpoint, but also, I know he would like me to do as much stuff about “me” as I possibly could. He was unlike a lot of older wrestlers in that he didn’t want to be in the spotlight. He wanted his body of work to exist for what it was, and that meant that we had we had to be our own people. Goldust had to be Goldust, and I had to trend upward, no matter what, and weather the storm. There’s a lot of different ways we try to carry his legacy forward, and we always try our best.”

source: buffalonews.com





(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)