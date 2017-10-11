WWE SmackDown Social Score, Vince McMahon on Dusty Rhodes, Nikki Bella’s WWE-Inspired Dance

– Below is the much talked about Contemporary performance by Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Monday’s episode of Dancing With The Stars on ABC. This dance was inspired by Nikki’s WWE comeback.

– Last week’s blue brand show did not make the list but this week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind the BET Hip-Hop Awards and This Is Us. SmackDown had 112,000 interactions on Twitter with 24,000 unique authors, up from the 108,000 interactions and 24,000 authors that the September 26th drew. SmackDown also had 69,000 Facebook interactions with 46,000 unique authors last night, up from the 66,000 interactions and 46,000 authors that the September 26th episode drew.

– Today would have been the 71st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Vince McMahon remembered The Dream with the tweet seen below. As noted, other birthdays for today include WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi turning 52, former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel turning 50, former ECW World Champion Taz also turning 50 years, former WWE star Sam Fatu (The Tonga Kid, Tama) turning 52 and top indie star Ricochet turning 29. Vince wrote:

Remembering @WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes on his birthday. We miss you, Dream. pic.twitter.com/iLT8TUGI4b — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 11, 2017

