WWE NXT WarGames Update (Video), Bubba Ray on Elias Using The Undertaker’s Move, Stock

– A new promo from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas confirmed on Tuesday that the WarGames match at WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” during Survivor Series weekend will take place inside two rings. The two rings had been speculated but not confirmed by WWE. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster. Below is a promo for the event, which also confirms that three teams will participate in the big match:

– WWE stock was down 0.72% on Tuesday, closing at $23.29 per share. The high was $23.65 and the low was $23.29.

– Elias had a lot of fans talking on social media Monday night during RAW as he used The Undertaker’s “Old School” move in the win over Apollo Crews. Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on the move, speculating that Elias may be in trouble with The Deadman:

I "rolled my eyes" on #Raw once and got a call from the Deadman the next day. Elias is in BIG trouble!! — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) October 10, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)