Stephanie McMahon Speaks at Summit (Photos), WWE Stars Recap China Visit, Fans on SmackDown

Oct 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video with John Cena, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day and others recapping the trip to China last month for their first-ever live event in Shenzhen:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the most momentum coming out of this week’s SmackDown episode – new #1 contenders Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton or Shinsuke Nakamura. As of this writing, 44% voted for Sami & Kevin while 23% voted for Benjamin & Gable, 17% for Corbin, 6% for Orton, 6% for Becky and 4% for Nakamura.

– Stephanie McMahon is representing WWE at Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC today. As seen below, Stephanie spoke at a morning breakfast session that had a “Power of Pushing Your Limits” theme, according to the Fortune MPW website.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

James Storm on BFG, turning down WWE, babyface vs. heel, future goals, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal