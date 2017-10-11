Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Promo, The Rock – Bayley Exchange, Rikishi, Taz

– As noted, WWE aired a new promo for Erick Rowan and Luke Harper’s return at The Bludgeon Brothers on last night’s SmackDown. No word yet on when the two will debut with their new looks but you can see the first vignette for their re-packaging below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi turns 52 years old today while former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel turns 50, former ECW World Champion Taz also turns 50 years, former WWE star Sam Fatu (The Tonga Kid, Tama) turns 52 and top indie star Ricochet turns 29.

– The Rock and Bayley had this Twitter exchange after Bayley tweeted a photo of some new pillows she picked up:

I knew you had immaculate taste champ. 😉👊🏾 Stay safe on the road, keep kickin ass and don’t let Roman steal it. https://t.co/SsVT9yNtov — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 11, 2017

