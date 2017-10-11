Jinder Mahal to India, WWE RAW Steel Cage Match Promo, Gabe Sapolsky – WWE NXT

– Below is a promo for Monday’s WWE RAW main event featuring Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match for the final episode before WWE TLC:

– WWN Live’s Gabe Sapolsky was backstage at last week’s WWE NXT TV tapings working in his consultancy role, according to PWInsider. It appears this is a regular role now as NXT Champion Drew McIntyre talked about Gabe working NXT creative back in August during an interview with Sean Waltman for his podcast. McIntyre said:

“He’s fantastic. He thinks so far ahead. He always just gets me…He’s in NXT now. He’s able to help me out. Gabe is able to say ‘hey if we give you a mic in the ring that’s like a stronger area for a guy who really wasn’t a promo guy before.'”

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers are headed to India this week for a promotional tour. They will be back in time for next Tuesday’s SmackDown. As noted, Jinder did not appear on last night’s SmackDown but he did work the dark main event, retaining the title over Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. Jinder and The Singhs are going to India to promote WWE’s tour of India on December 8th and 9th. The RAW brand tour will take place in New Delhi at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. While this is a red brand event, Jinder and The Singh Brothers will be appearing.

