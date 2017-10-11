Independent wrestler suffers heart attack in the ring, and passes away

Oct 11, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Independent wrestler Eric Denis passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack in the ring during a ICW Fighting Federation show in Montreal. The show itself was a fundraiser for a Chron’s disease foundation supported by ICW. Our condolences to his family, friends, and to any fans who were traumatized by what should have just been a good time to raise money for a good cause.

source: angrymarks.com

