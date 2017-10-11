Gail Kim on retiring from the ring, favorite matches, her famous hubby, dual citizenship, BFG, more

Via Impact Wrestling press release:

Six-time Knockouts Champion Gail Kim will participate in the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Gail Kim is, without question, one of the best female wrestlers ever, a Hall of Famer who has held the championship gold for close to a combined 700 days.

She’s seeking Title No. 7 on Sunday night, Nov. 5, when the IMPACT stars invade Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, for the most prestigious pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, which will held at Aberdeen Pavilion.

Gail will participate in a Knockouts Championship Four-Way Match, alongside reigning champion Sienna, Taryn Terrell and Allie.

All four participants have held the Knockouts Championship, but who will leave Ottawa with the gold?

