Gail Kim on retiring from the ring, favorite matches, her famous hubby, dual citizenship, BFG, more
Via Impact Wrestling press release:
Six-time Knockouts Champion Gail Kim will participate in the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.
Gail Kim is, without question, one of the best female wrestlers ever, a Hall of Famer who has held the championship gold for close to a combined 700 days.
She’s seeking Title No. 7 on Sunday night, Nov. 5, when the IMPACT stars invade Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, for the most prestigious pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, which will held at Aberdeen Pavilion.
Gail will participate in a Knockouts Championship Four-Way Match, alongside reigning champion Sienna, Taryn Terrell and Allie.
All four participants have held the Knockouts Championship, but who will leave Ottawa with the gold?