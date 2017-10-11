Dana Brooke Says She’s Frustrated, Next Week’s SmackDown, Gable & Jordan, TJP vs. Rich Swann

– As noted, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin won a Fatal 4 Way on last night’s WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. In the video below, Gable says he’s learned very recently to take advantage of opportunities like these and he knew they both would be on because this is what they’ve been waiting for. Benjamin says they’re here to be champions and The Usos may have said they are locked in the Uso Penitentiary, but actually The Usos are locked in with them.

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode in a rematch from WWE Hell In a Cell has been announced for next Tuesday’s SmackDown episode.

– Dana Brooke took to Instagram on Tuesday and wrote the following after coming up short in the Fatal 5 Way on RAW Monday night, which saw Emma defeat Dana, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox to earn the match with the debuting Asuka at WWE TLC. Dana, who had previously made a post about deserving the match with Asuka, wrote about how her late boyfriend Dallas McCarver set her up for success. Dallas passed away at the age of 26 in late August after reportedly choking on his food.

Well I said it “Sometimes it feels like I don’t even exist!” — but a true champion doesn’t beg or complain— I will lose get knocked down get back up and FIGHT AGAIN!! That’s where you learn the most!! YES IM FRUSTRATED, YES I WISH I COULD GIVE UP AT TIMES!! But @dallasmccarver told me NEVER TO QUIT!! He never did and I will not!! He taught me to be the woman I am today!! He set me up for success… GUARANTEED MOST CANT WALK A MILE IN MY SHOES!! So let the games begin… get knocked down, get back up with a smile & see all the support and carryon for ALL OF YOU WHO BELIEVE IN ME!! #underdog isn’t the worst it’s climbing to the top!! #doitfordallas #wwe #raw #womensdivision #doesntkillyoumakesyoustronger #confidence #begrateful

– The Rich Swann vs. TJP match on last night’s WWE 205 Live was changed to a 2 of 3 Falls match, which saw Swann score a sweep at 2-0. Below are videos and photos from the match:

There's no doubt @MegaTJP is FEELIN' himself as he tries to bounce back in this #2OutOf3Falls match RIGHT NOW on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/k1fBqXTfNV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 11, 2017

