Charlotte Flair on Wanting Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, Her Legacy, Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Rolling Stone for a pre-Hell In a Cell interview. The full article is at this link and below are highlights:

How Ric Flair is doing after his recent health issues:

My dad’s doing well. He went home last week and I believe he has his first appearance next week, so he’s recovering well. He’s putting on weight, and he’s doing great.

Why she wants to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania:

Here’s the thing: With Ronda being part of the division, or her having whatever interest, whether it to be part of the division or as just a fan, it brings more eyes to the women’s division, which I’m all for. Especially with a crossover star like she is. But I mean, would I want to have another fatal four-way with the four horsewomen? That would be at the top of my list. It’s not that she’s my dream opponent, it’s just I want to main event Wrestlemania – and with the proper storyline. I can think me vs. Ronda Rousey has a Wrestlemania feel to it.

What she wants her legacy to be:

Nothing is more important in our industry than respect. Just having the respect of my peers at the end of the day and arguably going down as one of the greatest of all time in my own way.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)